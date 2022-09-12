Mariah Carey's Massive Atlanta Home Hits The Market for $6.5M

Mariah Carey's massive pad in Atlanta hit the market with a hefty price tag ... and the singer is looking to sell some SERIOUS real estate to the right buyer.

Her 12,575-square-foot home spans 4 acres of gated land ... and the word "luxury" doesn't even begin to cut it for the $6.5M space.

The 9-bed, 9-bath spot comes with tennis courts, a home theater, workout room, and a customized kitchen -- yes, it's got the obligatory pool, too, complete with a pool house.

But, the perks don't end there -- Mariah must've gotten some serious work done at her ATL home during the lockdown, because the 3rd floor comes with a recording booth fit for musical legends!!!

As we reported, Mariah was away from her Atlanta home in July when the place was broken into, the 3 suspects were arrested in Miami a month later and taken into custody in connection to a crime spree ... here's to hoping they gave the security system an upgrade!