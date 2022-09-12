Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mariah Carey's Massive Atlanta Home Hits The Market for $6.5M

Mariah Carey Huge ATL House On The Market ... Recording Booth Included!!!

9/12/2022 2:17 PM PT
Mariah Carey's Massive Atlanta Home Hits The Market
Launch Gallery
Mariah's Mansion Launch Gallery
Jon-Michael Sullivan

Mariah Carey's massive pad in Atlanta hit the market with a hefty price tag ... and the singer is looking to sell some SERIOUS real estate to the right buyer.

Her 12,575-square-foot home spans 4 acres of gated land ... and the word "luxury" doesn't even begin to cut it for the $6.5M space.

Jon-Michael Sullivan

The 9-bed, 9-bath spot comes with tennis courts, a home theater, workout room, and a customized kitchen -- yes, it's got the obligatory pool, too, complete with a pool house.

Jon-Michael Sullivan

But, the perks don't end there -- Mariah must've gotten some serious work done at her ATL home during the lockdown, because the 3rd floor comes with a recording booth fit for musical legends!!!

Jon-Michael Sullivan

As we reported, Mariah was away from her Atlanta home in July when the place was broken into, the 3 suspects were arrested in Miami a month later and taken into custody in connection to a crime spree ... here's to hoping they gave the security system an upgrade!

Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta holds the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later