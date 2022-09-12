Raiders Fans Get In Wild Brawl At Chargers Game, Woman Punched In Face

Ugly scene at the Chargers vs. Raiders game on Sunday -- several fans got into a wild brawl ... and things got so violent during the altercation, one woman ended up being punched in the face twice by a man.

The fracas broke out inside of a concourse at SoFi Stadium during the AFC West showdown ... when a man wearing a black shirt approached several people in Raiders jerseys and started swinging.

The man hit multiple people with the strikes ... dropping one guy -- and then seemingly KO'ing another.

That's when a woman -- who was wearing a No. 24 Raiders jersey -- tried to intervene.

In footage shot by a bystander, you can see she attempted to swipe at the man and then grab him to break it all up. But, the guy threw two left hands at her face -- and both blows appeared to connect.

The man then went on to punch a shirtless fan a few more times, before the clip ended.