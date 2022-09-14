Girls Basketball Player's Mom Ordered To Pay $9K After Daughter Punched Opponent

Play video content November 2021 @hammyalice / Instagram

The mom who told her daughter to attack her opponent during a youth basketball game last year has been forced to cough up more than $9,000 in restitution to the teen victim ... after agreeing to enter a diversion program, TMZ Sports has learned.

Back in November, Tira Hunt was heard on video telling her daughter -- whose father is ex-NBA player Corey Benjamin -- to go after a rival player following an on-court collision in Garden Grove, CA.

The victim's mother went to cops over the violent incident ... and in December, Hunt was hit with two misdemeanor counts -- contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.

Hunt was facing up to one year in jail if convicted ... but on Wednesday, an Orange County Superior Court judge approved a diversion program that has a laundry list of conditions.

Among Hunt's requirements include the $9k payment, written apologies to the victim, her parents and the two basketball teams involved, and anger management classes before returning to basketball games. On top of that, Hunt has been forced to stay away from the victim.

Benjamin apologized for his daughter's actions following the incident ... saying that was not how he raised her.