Nationals' Joey Meneses Sends Autograph, Note To Girl After Man Steals Ball

Nationals' Joey Meneses Sends Autograph, Note To Girl ... After Man Steals Ball At Game

9/14/2022 10:04 AM PT
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses have made things right for the little girl who had a ball stolen from her at a game earlier month ... gifting her an autograph and a personalized note.

The incident happened back on Sept. 1 ... when a man was seen on video intercepting a baseball that was intended for the girl who was attending the Nats vs. A's game with her Shenandoah Rec League Babe Ruth 10U All-Star softball team.

According to the girl's mom, Regina Hilliard, the 10-year-old was broken up over it all -- and had hoped the Nats would do something to cheer her up.

Turns out, the team and its star outfielder, Meneses, did just that on Tuesday -- signing a ball for her, and writing her a sweet note.

Joey Meneses
"I'm sorry you didn't get the ball I threw to you," Meneses said in the card.

"I wanted to make sure you got one, so I hope this signed game ball makes up for it! Hope to see you at a game soon! Your friend, Joey."

Props to the Nats and the right fielder for the cool move!

