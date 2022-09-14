Serena Williams Open To Tennis Return, 'Tom Brady Started A Really Cool Trend'

Serena Williams' tennis career might not be over just yet ... she's now saying there's at least some chance she unretires -- just like Tom Brady!

"I mean, you never know," Williams said on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "I've just been saying that I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend. You know?"

.@serenawilliams doesn’t rule out one day returning to the world of professional tennis: “I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend...” 👀🎾https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/B9RwfOK7he — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2022 @GMA

Serena was laughing when she made the comment -- but there appeared to be at least a grain of seriousness in her tone while she was discussing her future with the show's hosts.

"And the way he did it," she continued on with the Brady bit. "A few weeks, you know? So ..."

Of course, Serena called it a career just two weeks ago -- when she retired following a solid run at the U.S. Open.

She seemed at the time to be at peace with hanging up the racket -- but on Wednesday, she sure sounded like there might be some more tennis itches that need to be scratched going forward.

"I do know that I love the sport so much," Williams said. "I love the game. I love everything about it. It's just been such a light in my life that I definitely want to keep some sort, something involved in there."

Williams, though, didn't specify if that meant actually returning to play -- or being involved in the game in some other way.

"I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there's no way I don't want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future," Williams said. "I don't know what that involvement is yet."