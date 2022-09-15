Ball Hawk Zack Hample Says Judge, Pujols Will Get HR Balls If He Catches Them

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Zack Hample does what he does best, he'll end up with at least one of Albert Pujols or Aaron Judge's historic and record-breaking home run balls ... and he tells TMZ Sports they'll be in good hands -- 'cause they'd be going back to the rightful owner.

If you're unfamiliar with Hample, he's a foul ball and home run magnet at MLB games ... and has caught more than 12,000 in his lifetime -- including Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th hit and Mike Trout's first career home run.

Given Pujols' quest for 700 career home runs and Judge inching closer to Roger Maris' American League record of 61 dingers in a season ... we had to hit up Hample to see what his game plan is for the rest of the season.

Hample lays it all out -- explaining his best shot at getting one of the historic balls ... which ranges from crowd size to ticket prices and more variables.

But if he succeeds, Hample says Pujols and Judge won't have to sweat it one bit -- he wants to get the balls in the hands that they would mean the most to.

"I personally won't ask for that much," Hample said. "With the A-Rod (3,000th hit) ball, the Yankees ended up donating $150k to a children's baseball charity that I've been supporting for a number of years."

"So, if I do get a historic baseball, I'd love to give it to the player that hits it, encourage the player or the team to make a donation but I'm certainly not going to make a demand or anything like that."

Pujols currently has 697 dingers ... and Hample said any homer ball for the remainder of his career will be special. Same goes for Judge, who's currently at 57.