Ex-Dallas Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested For DWI

Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr -- who famously signed a five-year, $50 MILLION contract with Dallas back in 2012 -- was arrested for DWI on Thursday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Collin County Sheriff's Office tells us Carr was arrested at around 2:30 AM on Thursday morning. He bonded out at around 5:30 PM later in the day.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.

Carr was a solid starter in the NFL for over a decade. He was initially picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 draft ... and eventually left the team for Dallas four years later.

He played for the Cowboys for six seasons -- tallying seven interceptions and 80 starts for America's Team.

He went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, before finishing his career back with the Cowboys in 2020.

The 36-year-old ultimately played in 195 games in his NFL career.