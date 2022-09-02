Ex-NFLer Stanley Wilson Arrested For Breaking Into Home, Allegedly Took Bath In Fountain

Ex-NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr. has been arrested once again for breaking into a home -- this time, he is accused of taking a bath in an outdoor fountain after ransacking the place.

LAPD sources tell TMZ Sports the former Detroit Lions cornerback broke into a $30 million Hollywood Hills property on two separate occasions -- most recently on August 24, when he is accused of moving and damaging items.

During his second alleged break-in at the residence, we're told Wilson took a bath in the outside fountain with soap he found from inside ... causing $5,000 worth of damage.

LAPD arrested Wilson both times -- he was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary

We're told there are no ties between Wilson, the property, or the homeowners.

This isn't the first time Wilson broke into someone's home ... in June of 2016, he was shot in the abdomen while trying to break into a Southwest Portland residence while naked. He was also arrested again in Portland in January 2017 for allegedly walking around a neighborhood naked.

One month later, Wilson was sentenced to 10 days in jail for the 2016 incident ... plus three years probation and mandatory drug treatment. He also had to pay restitution for damages to the home and write an apology letter.

Just five days after his sentencing, he was arrested again in February of 2017 for breaking into another home while naked.

Wilson Jr. -- the son of former Bengals RB Stanley Sr. -- was a 3rd-round draft pick by the Lions and played two seasons before tearing his Achilles in 2008, ending his NFL career.