PayPal Threatens To Pull Plug On Suns Deal Unless Sarver Resigns

PayPal has an ultimatum for the Phoenix Suns and Robert Sarver ... either their disgraced owner resigns, or one of the biggest companies in the world pulls the plug on a lucrative sponsorship deal.

CEO/President of PayPal, Dan Schulman, released a strongly worded statement Friday morning ... and he didn't mince words.

"PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values."

The statement continued ... "PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension."

Of course, a lengthy investigation revealed the 60-year-old Suns owner allegedly used the n-word on at least five occasions. He's also been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to women, treated women in the workplace differently, among other troubling allegations.

For his behavior, the NBA suspended Sarver for one-year and fined him $10 million ... the maximum amount allowed under NBA bylaws.

Still, many people, including some of the biggest NBA stars in the world, have publicly said the NBA screwed up the punishment ... 'cause they went far too easy on Sarver.

LeBron James went to social media and tweeted ... "I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong."

Chris Paul, a Phoenix Suns star, cosigned Bron's sentiment, saying "the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior."

Despite Sarver's ugly and offensive behavior, PayPal did note the Suns have many talented people within the front office.

"While we strongly reject the conduct of Robert Sarver, we remain supportive of the team, its players and the experienced and diverse talent now leading the organization, including Head Coach, Monty Williams, General Manager, James Jones, Assistant General Manager, Morgan Cato, and Senior Vice President of People and Culture, Kim Corbitt."