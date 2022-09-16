Phoenix Suns Minority Owner Calls For Robert Sarver To Resign

Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi followed in the steps of his team's star player, Chris Paul, this week by calling for harsher penalties for Robert Sarver -- saying the owner should give up his position.

Najafi -- the Suns' second-largest stakeholder -- sent a letter to Phoenix employees Thursday ... saying that Sarver should resign ASAP after the NBA found he's used racist language and bullied employees during his tenure.

"Similar conduct by any CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach, or any other position of leadership would warrant immediate termination," Najafi said in his letter.

"The fact that Robert Sarver 'owns' the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader. The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this 'ownership' position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve."

He continued, "I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege. Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver."

Following a months-long investigation into claims Sarver was inappropriate in the Suns' workplace -- the NBA announced this week it did find he used the n-word on multiple occasions.

Investigators also said he made unprofessional comments about female employees, and did not treat them equally. The probe also found Sarver engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.

Sarver was banned one season and fined $10 million as punishment. Paul said following the announcement he believed the penalties should have been more severe.

"This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated," Paul said. "I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected."