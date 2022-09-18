Jackie Robinson Game Used BK Dodgers Glove Hits Auction Block, Could Rake in $750K

A glove worn by Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson during the 1955 and 1956 Major League Baseball seasons just hit the auction block ... and it could sell for $750K!

The Wilson glove was worn on the left hand of the BK Dodgers star infielder for the final two seasons of his storied career.

Jackie's glove -- made with top-grade tanned steer hide and nylon stitching -- appears to show no signs of re-lacing, per Goldin, the auction site selling the awesome memorabilia.

The coolest part ... Jackie's iconic No. "42" -- retired by all MLB teams in 1997 in honor of his career -- is written on the glove.

Goldin believes the glove, which appears to be in its original condition, was most likely used by Jackie as a backup glove or during pre-game warm-ups.

The glove comes with a letter of authenticity (LOA) from PSA/DNA ... one of the top authenticators in the industry.

It also comes with a letter of provenance from Jack Semel -- a longtime ticket holder of the Dodgers -- who was gifted the glove as a token of appreciation when the team moved from NYC to Los Angeles.

Robinson -- a seven-time MVP, Rookie of the Year, and 1955 World Series Champ -- was inducted into the Baseball of Fame in 1962.

Every year, MLB celebrates "Jackie Robinson Day" on April 15 -- all 30 teams commemorate the life and legacy of the man attributed with breaking the sport's color barrier.

Today, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier. Thank you, Jackie. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/jQEaXi3lkP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2022 @Dodgers