Lil Baby Partied with Travis Scott, Canelo Alvarez Before Concert No-Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Baby says his body "shut down" from tour exhaustion -- and forced him to skip out on a Vancouver gig -- but new video shows he felt good enough for the Vegas nightclub scene.

TMZ Hip Hop got these images from inside Zouk Nightclub, where Canelo Alvarez was celebrating his victory over Gennady Golovkin. It's a fully lit scene, and Lil Baby was right in the middle of the action ... along with Travis Scott, DJ Drama and other celebs.

This particular scene was around 3 AM Sunday, and as you can see, Baby was still singing and feeling good. NBD, except for the fact he was scheduled to headline Vancouver's Breakout Festival less than 24 hours later ... a show that did NOT go on, as they say.

Baby explained his no-show on IG, saying "I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me." Now, it is true he recently wrapped up a big tour with Chris Brown ... but this vid makes it seem like there might have been other contributing factors.

Interestingly, you can see Baby was rapping along to 42 Dugg's verse from their "We Paid" collab. The Vancouver fans who paid for tickets Sunday night were beyond pissed he never made it to the stage.

Play video content

As we reported, the crowd got ugly when they got the news and some went into full riot mode ... destroying tents, TV monitors and all sorts of property.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Seven people were reportedly arrested amid the thousands of dollars of damage and destruction.

We're told Baby's security attempted to prevent people from recording him as he left Zouk with a towel over his head. He might need some cover for his next trip to Vancouver.