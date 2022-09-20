UCLA Star Amari Bailey Signs 'NIL' Deal With Ethika, Gets Percentage of Sales

UCLA hoops star Amari Bailey signed a lucrative 'NIL' deal with Ethika and will receive a percentage of revenue from his products ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The exact details of the deal remain unknown, but the California-based apparel company tells us the plan is for Amari to create/design underwear with the company.

"The NIL deal with Amari couldn’t have come at a better time. I’ve followed Amari’s career since he was a youngster," Ethika exec Darius Burton tells us.

"I’ve always been impressed how he handles himself on and off the court. When I heard he was making the move to Southern California, I wanted to figure out a way to work with him."

Most of Ethika's deals are with professional athletes, but Burton says his belief in Bailey as a person, and not just a basketball player, is one of the reasons he chose to work with Amari.

"I have no doubt that we will do amazing things as a team, and I couldn’t be happier to have him be a part of our families," Burton said.

Bailey -- one of the top-ranked high school players from the 2022 class -- will be joining Rick Ross and Lil Wayne ... who also have deals with the brand.

Long before he was associated with Rozay and Weezy, or signed a big money endorsement deal, Bailey was still accustomed to the finer things ... he bought his mom Johanna Leia, Drake's ex-girlfriend, a '22 Porsche Cayenne worth about $70K!

Bailey, a 5-star recruit ranked in the top 15 in his high school class, signed with the Bruins in November and is expected to be an integral part of their team next season.