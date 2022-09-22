Bob Saget's Former Home Gets Price Cut After 3 Months On the Market

Bob Saget's former home is still on the market ... and now it can be snagged for a slightly cheaper price.

The home was originally listed for $7.765 million back in June, but the residence has gotten a price cut after spending 3 months on the market -- it's now going for $6.9M.

The late actor and his wife Kelly Rizzo called the place home before he died unexpectedly, earlier this year. She felt the home became a burden to keep after his death ... even though it was filled with happy memories.

As we first reported, the 6-bedroom pad comes with all the bells and whistles, and lots of space for entertaining.

There's a pool, spa and barbecue hosting space ... and there's even a guest house!

The home was first built back in 1964, but got a total makeover in 2003, when Bob scooped it up for $2.895 mil.

As you know, Bob died in January at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after suffering a brain bleed. It is believed the comedian hit his head on the hotel headboard before going to sleep.