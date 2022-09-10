'Full House' Creator Jeff Franklin Relists Mansion, Old Manson Murder Property

"Full House" creator Jeff Franklin is taking another swing at selling his Bev Hills mansion, which features a glamorous layout, a dark past and now ... a greatly reduced price tag.

The massive home has been relisted for a whopping $60 million ... a steep number, for sure, but it's actually a deep discount off its original price.

The home was listed back in January for $85M, and then again in June for $70M.

And, it's very unique ... the home sits on the property where the Manson family notoriously murdered Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, Wojciech Frykowski and Jay Sebring back in 1969.

The original house was razed in 1994 and a new mansion was built there.

Now, Jeff's 9-bedroom, 18-bathroom palace sits on 3 acres of land and comes with all the glitz and glam you'd imagine -- spa, gym, hair salon, movie theater, billiards room and a bar.

Step outside and ya' basically get your own waterpark! You'll find a 75-yard pool with 3 waterfalls, 2 jacuzzis, a 35-foot water slide, swim-up bar, private grotto, koi pond, lazy river, cabana, BBQ area and fire pits.

The property also has a detached guesthouse and an underground garage that can fit up to 16 cars ... bringing the total number of parking spaces to 35!

Of course, we can't forget about the breathtaking view of the city.

BTW, Jeff hosted the reception for Bob Saget's family after his funeral in this home.

