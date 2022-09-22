Nardo Wick Cops $270K Hellfire 6x6 Super Truck

Nardo Wick will be taking names when he hits the road, thanks to the Florida rapper's recent purchase of an insane supercharged Apocalypse HellFire 6x6!!!

Apocalypse Manufacturing tells TMZ Hip Hop ... Nardo dropped a cool $270,000 for the super truck ... which isn't hard to fathom with all its high-powered trimmings and 750 Horsepower Hemi Hellcat engine that can flex 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds!

The truck is a 6x6 wheel drive vehicle ... and Nardo himself specifically ordered the biggest accessories he could get -- a 12” infotainment screen, 40" tires, 22" inch SFJ rims, purple accents on its weatherproof interior to combat hurricane season, and a premium sound system to test out his new jams.

Those jams include DJ Khaled's "It Ain't Safe" from his No. 1 album "God Did" ... where Nardo stunted with his Apocalypse HellFire alongside Kodak Black in the official video.