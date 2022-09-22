Mom in Utah Pregnant with Her Son's Child at 56

A family in Utah will certainly have a story to tell their newest member ... because a 56-year-old mom is carrying her son's baby.

You read that right, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria's 5th child, a girl. Cambria is unable to carry a pregnancy after getting a life-saving hysterectomy.

Jeff and Cambria already have 2 sets of twins, but wanted more, and that's when grandma decided she'd work as the vessel to carry the new kiddo.

Nancy, however, did express concern about carrying a baby at her age, but after docs gave her the green light she acted fast before she began menopause. It's been 26 years since Nancy was last pregnant.