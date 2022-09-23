Taylor Swift Will Not Play Super Bowl Halftime Show Next Year
Taylor Swift Sorry Swifties ... I'm Not Performing SB Halftime Show!!!
9/23/2022 11:52 AM PT
Taylor Swift fans might think their favorite musician is lined up to play the next Super Bowl Halftime show, but it just ain't true ... TMZ has learned.
Social media was on fire Friday after TS fans thought the NFL dropped a few Easter eggs that hinted at Taylor being the big performer. However, we've spoken to sources with direct knowledge who tell us Taylor's NOT going to be performing at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
As for those Easter Eggs, the NFL sent out a press release at midnight announcing Apple Music would take Pepsi's spot as the sponsor of the show. If you're not familiar, Taylor's been making a lot of midnight announcements lately, so fans believed there was a connection.
What's more, Taylor's had a deal in place with Coca-Cola for years, making a Pepsi halftime show impossible ... so with Pepsi out of the picture, fans thought it made sense for Taylor.
Of course, whoever gets the gig will have big shoes to fill ... Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent made headlines as one of the best shows of all time during the big game in Los Angeles earlier this year.