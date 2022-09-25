Jo Koy Having Picnic With Mystery Woman Months After Chelsea Handler Split

Romance was in the air between comedian Jo Koy and a mystery brunette, taking a trip outside together for a picnic ... this coming months after the plug was pulled on his relationship with Chelsea Handler.

The 2 had some fun on the lawn in Pacific Palisades toward the end of last month ... layin' close on the blanket outside Alfred Coffee.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the two were locking lips in the shop before stepping outside for the picnic.

Looks like things are going great for Jo -- as we reported, his split from Chelsea came after nearly a year of dating. Sources close to the former couple told us their schedules just weren't giving them enough time to keep the relationship alive.

We got Joe a few days after the news broke ... and he told us it's all good between him and Chelsea -- saying they're still good buds.

