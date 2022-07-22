Comedian Jo Koy Says Love Is Still There With Chelsea Handler After Split

But We're Just Friends Now

Jo Koy says he's back in the friend zone with Chelsea Handler after their split ... but he's still got love for his ex.

We got the comedian at LAX on Thursday and asked him about his recent split from Chelsea, which came just shy of one year of dating.

Jo tells our photog everything is good between him and Chelsea despite the breakup ... he says they remain great friends.

As we reported ... sources close to the former couple tell us their busy schedules weren't allowing them to spend enough time together to sustain a romantic relationship.

Jo is still promoting his upcoming movie, "Easter Sunday," while Chelsea's about to launch a comedy tour ... he says he's just concentrating on the film and isn't entertaining the idea of jumping back into the dating pool.

