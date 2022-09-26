Josh Allen Fan Kicked In Face In Wild Brawl Outside Of Bills-Dolphins Game
Bills Vs. Dolphins Josh Allen Fan Kicked In Face ... In Wild Brawl Outside Stadium
9/26/2022 12:34 PM PT
A Josh Allen fan was roughed up badly outside of the Bills vs. Dolphins game on Sunday -- taking a foot straight to the face ... before he was kicked and punched repeatedly.
The incident all went down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at some point in the midst of Buffalo's 21-19 loss to the 'Fins.
It's unclear what started the melee -- but footage from the scene shows a couple Dolphins fans got into it with two Bills fans ... and the Buffalo tandem got the worst of it by far.
Here we go 🤦♂️| #ONLYinDade pic.twitter.com/iJjp5urCO1— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 26, 2022 @ONLYinDADE
You can see in the footage, both Bills fans were thrown to the ground ... and while the man in the Allen jersey was trying to get up, he got kicked in the teeth. The other Buffalo fan was jumped on as well.
Another person in an Allen jersey attempted to break things up -- but as the Buffalo fan was down -- a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey punched him in the head. Another shirtless guy jumped in and kicked him multiple times as well.
No word on how the situation got resolved or if there were any serious injuries -- we've reached out to cops, but so far, we haven't heard back yet.