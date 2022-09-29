Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series

Play video content

Boosie Badazz isn't a fan of Netflix's new series centered around serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... and he wants the Black community to rally to boycott the whole project.

According to Boosie, Netflix’s record-breaking "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" needs to be banned from the face of the earth and all the victims’ families should be paid restitution. Many of Dahmer’s victims were both Black and homosexual, and the Louisiana rapper wants African Americans to unify and get the show booted from Netflix.

Boosie didn’t mince his feelings on the series, repeatedly calling the show "sick" throughout his spew.

The call for a boycott comes off the heels of the family members of Rita Isbel, one of Dahmer’s 17 victims, lashing out at Netflix for continuing to rehash history for no cause other than making money.

I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx — eric perry. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022 @ericthulhu

It’ll be a tall order to get the series removed … Netflix is boasting its fifth-highest premiere behind titles like "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game" with 196.2M hours watched to date since debuting September 21.

Perhaps Boosie is just being suckered by a good storyline. Michael McCann, the former Milwaukee D.A. responsible for locking Dahmer up, recently told TMZ that Netflix’s troupe about cops refusing to take the disappearance of minorities and gay people seriously played no role in the serial killer’s long reign.