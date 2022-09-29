Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Isn't an All-Time Top 10 MMA Fighter

Many people believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest MMA fighter ever, but ... future Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley isn't one of 'em!

T-Wood was a guest on "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show on betr (Jake and Tyron are cool with each other despite earlier beef) -- when the topic turned to Tyron's best fighters.

First, the fighters that made the former UFC welterweight champs cut:

Jon Jones ... "Best fighter we've seen whether he's fought consistently or whatever the case."

Anderson Silva ... "I would say is the G.O.A.T. because he did it in a really respectful way," Woodley told Paul, adding ... "He beat people without being able to talk the shit that everybody else did."

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson ... "is the most well-rounded fighter we've ever saw."

GSP ... "I f**k with Georges St-Pierre because he was very respectful all the time."

Tyron also praised MMA vet Carlos Condit ... who he called his "favorite fighter to watch" back in the day.

What about 34-year-old Khabib, who finished his career with a blemish-free, 29-0 record ... and racked up wins over Edson Barboza, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor??

Surely impressive in the Octagon, and someone Tyron respects a good deal ... but Nurmagomedov isn't one of the greats in his eyes.

"[khabib] on my top 10 list? Probably not. I f**k with Khabib. I like him, I respect him a lot. I think he's a good fighter. I think his type of fight for that weight class (lightweight), nobody could do that besides Sean Sherk back in the day, but like, he was just really aggressive, but I didn't see the wrestler with good hands fight him so I couldn't really jump on that train."

Nurmagomedov retired after defeating Gaethje in October 2020. Since setting his gloves down in the Octagon, fans have clamored for a match with former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira ... whom some believe has the tools to beat Khabib.