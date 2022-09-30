Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Holds Back Tears Over Tua Tagovailoa

Play video content Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel fought back tears as he discussed Tua Tagovailoa's injury ... saying, "I'm just really, really glad that I can hear normal Tua in his voice."

McDaniel was clearly emotional as he spoke with reporters on Friday ... saying watching one of his players get carted off the field will "never feel normal."

"It's something you never want to be a part of, and when I put myself there, this is what happens. It's not fun."

Very scary as Tua Tagavailoa goes down after a sack, looks like it may have been the second concussion in 4 days. Really not good. pic.twitter.com/2u0Leb69O5 — Dr. Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@LosRealAli) September 30, 2022 @LosRealAli

Coach said Tua's teammates were excited to see him on the plane after the game ... and happy to see that his personality was "normal."

McDaniel says he talked to Tua on Friday morning ... and said the QB was still feeling headache symptoms. The team is now waiting on the results of Tagovailoa's MRI.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also weighed in on Tua's injury ... saying he was shocked the QB was even on the field, to begin with.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Tua/concussions:



"I couldn't believe what I saw last night"



🎥: @ByKimberleyA pic.twitter.com/Zb28hD73Kv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 30, 2022 @CBSSports

"I couldn't believe what I saw last night," Harbaugh told reporters. "I couldn't believe what I saw last Sunday. It's just something that was astonishing to see after coaching for 40 years -- college and the NFL -- well, almost 40 years."