Alleged Fishing Frauds Who Put Weights in Prized Catch Could Be Prosecuted for Felony Theft

Winning Fishermen Could Be On the Hook for Felony Theft

Play video content 10/1/22

The scales of justice may collide with a different set of scales, because 2 fishermen who were caught red-handed cheating to win nearly 29k in a fishing competition are now in the crosshairs of the law.

Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon -- who allegedly stuffed their winning catch with weights -- are in big trouble. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio tells TMZ, "My staff will be meeting with officers from the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources today regarding the matter. I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament."

Prosecutor Michael O'Malley added, "These individuals will be held accountable."

Cominsky and Runyon seemingly won Friday's competition with 2, 7-pound walleyes ... but there were suspicions, so the fish was cut open. That's when everyone saw the fish were stuffed with led weights and fish fillets ... nearly doubling their actual weight.

These guys had a history of winning these competitions, and their competitors were pissed. You hear the outrage from the crowd.

Runyon was asked on camera if he had anything to say for himself, but he was mum.