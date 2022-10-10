50 Cent's Oldest Son Offers $6,700 to Repair Their Relationship

50 Cent's oldest son has a solution to mend his relationship with his famous dad ... offering a chunk of his child support money to buy back some father-son QT.

ICYMI, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson has been getting roasted online for an Instagram argument, where he claimed $6,700 wasn't enough cash flow for his mother to take care of him.

Not many people can relate to having an additional $80K per year, but Marquise is adamant it wasn't enough. He's taken it so far, he even flipped his dad's infamous "Broke" IG photo to spell out "Entitled" for all his haters.

He also issued a challenge to Fiddy -- accept $6,700, one month's worth of the child support his mom used to get -- in exchange for 24 hours of one-on-one time with his dad.

50 and Marquise have been unfortunately trading shots in the public ... so, it seems unlikely the hip hop mogul will take his seed up on the offer.

Amid the latest back and forth, he found time to respond via his alter-ego Kanan, his character from "Power" ... and posted the chilling scene where the character kills his son after a bitter dispute.

