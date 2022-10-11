T.I. Gets Fight Challenge from Charleston White, Wants Steve Harvey to Ref

T.I. will be stepping into an octagon for an MMA showdown with popular vlogger and anti-gang activist Charleston White ... that is, if Charleston gets his wish, after he and Tip started beefing over his son King Harris.

Charleston issued the fight challenge Tuesday ... which he claimed would be the last straw in a string of disses that have been festering for a couple of days.

According to Charleston, he and T.I. hopped on the phone last night to potentially resolve their differences, but that convo crashed and burned and here we are.

He wants T.I. to wear an eyepatch during the fight, presumably to stack the odds in his favor ... and he's also calling for "judge" Steve Harvey to referee the entire spectacle.

The Texas-based YouTuber went on to mock Tip's urban legend status ... teasing him for his "Motivation" lyrics ("I'm 5'9" with the soul of a 6'4" n***a")

He also wants to add some family ties to the fight card ... offering to have his son fight King as well as any other relatives sitting on the sidelines, willing to duke it out.

The malarkey began earlier this week when Charleston claimed he alerted Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis of King's video, where he threatened to beatdown the vlogger next time he stepped foot in the A-Town.

