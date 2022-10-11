Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Not Okay' Star Zoey Deutch Burglary Victim, $300,000 in Cash, Jewelry Taken

Zoey Deutch Burglars Broke Into Home and Stole $300K in Cash, Jewelry

10/11/2022 12:30 AM PT
TMZ.com

"Not Okay" star Zoey Deutch is certainly not doing OK, after burglars hit her L.A. Area home.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... Zoey arrived home earlier this month to discover a door smashed in and her home a mess. Our sources say the culprit(s) made off with over $300,000 in cash and jewelry.

It's not a situation we've seen recently, where a celeb leaves town and lets the world know. She was in L.A. and was just out for a few hours.

Zoey Deutch Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Zoey Deutch Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Zoey is not the only celebrity victim lately. TMZ broke the story ... Arsenio Hall's house was hit twice in a matter of weeks, both times while he was home, and Rapper Tee Grizzley was recently hit for over a million dollars in jewelry and cash.

Celebrity Burglaries
Launch Gallery
Celebrity Burglaries Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ

As for Zoey's case -- cops are looking at video in Zoey's neighborhood in an effort to identify the crooks, but as of now ... no arrests have been made.

We reached out to Zoey's reps ... so far, no word back.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later