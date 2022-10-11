'Not Okay' Star Zoey Deutch Burglary Victim, $300,000 in Cash, Jewelry Taken

"Not Okay" star Zoey Deutch is certainly not doing OK, after burglars hit her L.A. Area home.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... Zoey arrived home earlier this month to discover a door smashed in and her home a mess. Our sources say the culprit(s) made off with over $300,000 in cash and jewelry.

It's not a situation we've seen recently, where a celeb leaves town and lets the world know. She was in L.A. and was just out for a few hours.

Zoey is not the only celebrity victim lately. TMZ broke the story ... Arsenio Hall's house was hit twice in a matter of weeks, both times while he was home, and Rapper Tee Grizzley was recently hit for over a million dollars in jewelry and cash.

As for Zoey's case -- cops are looking at video in Zoey's neighborhood in an effort to identify the crooks, but as of now ... no arrests have been made.