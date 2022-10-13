PnB Rock's Girlfriend Speaks Out For First Time Since His Murder

PnB Rock's girlfriend's world was turned upside down the day he was murdered ... but she says his actions saved her life, putting her under a table and out of harm's way.

Stephanie Sibounheuang posted a lengthy caption on Instagram Thursday, her first time speaking since PnB was gunned down inside a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant a month ago.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Steph says, "I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there)." She then reveals PnB pushed her under a table while shots rang out, "I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am."

In her post, Steph also reveals a heartbreaking detail from the tragic day, saying, "My last day with u. I told you "I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate" Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful."

As we reported, 3 people have been arrested and charged in connection to PnB's murder.

Cops say Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son spotted PnB enter the restaurant before the son followed him inside, shooting Pnb during a robbery to get the rapper's jewelry.

Shauntel Trone, the 17-year-old's stepmother was arrested for accessory to murder for the crime.