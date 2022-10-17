Wrestling Star Mojo Muhtadi Gets Married In Italy, We're Hyped!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Wrestling Star Mojo Muhtadi Gets Hitched ... We're Hyped!!!

10/17/2022 12:11 PM PT
A MOJO MARRIAGE

Wrestling star Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi is officially the most hyped married man on the planet -- he just got hitched in Italy!!

The "TMZ Sports" co-host tied the knot with his lovely girlfriend, Gracie, at Villa Cora in Florence on Monday ... and it looked like an absolute blast.

Mojo and Gracie's closest friends and family were in attendance for the festivities ... and as the newly wedded couple made their big entrance at the reception, Mojo made sure to show just how happy he is to be married -- dancing his face off and even getting in a few kicks.

war rhino wedding

Mojo wore an all-white tux for his big day ... and Gracie sported a gorgeous white dress.

The Muhtadis have been together for a few years now ... and got engaged back in February.

Congrats to the couple ... and we love you, Mojo, but hurry back to work. Babcock misses you!!

