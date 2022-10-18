Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Roy Jones Jr. Inks Deal W/ Celebrity Boxing, Looking For Opponent

Roy Jones Jr. Signs Deal W/ Celebrity Boxing ... Looking For Social Media Star/Celeb Opponent

10/18/2022 12:10 AM PT
Roy Jones Jr. is returning to the ring ... the boxing legend has inked a deal with Celebrity Boxing, and now the promotion is seeking a big-name social media star or celebrity for the Hall of Fame pugilist to fight!

We're told 53-year-old Jones Jr. recently signed a contract with CB founder Damon Feldman, who's pumped over the signing.

"We are so excited. It's our biggest event ever, and we're looking for a big opponent for Roy," Feldman told TMZ Sports.

Roy last fought in November 2020 against Mike Tyson ... an 8-round exhibition match that was declared a draw. Most fans agreed it was a fun fight ... and a good event.

Prior to the fight with Iron Mike, Roy was last in a ring professionally in February 2018 ... when he defeated Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

Now, RJJ will again return to the squared circle.

Celeb Boxing has put on fights with famous people in the past ... for example, Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter fought last year.

But, this is next level for CB  ... Roy Jones Jr. is one of the most talented fighters to ever step foot in a ring. He held multiple world titles in four different weight classes.

Roy beat the best fighters up and down numerous weight classes in incredible fashion ... including wins over Felix Trinidad (2008), Antonio Tarver (2003), John Ruiz (2003), James Toney (1994) and Bernard Hopkins (1993), just to name a few.

Y'all must've forgot!!

