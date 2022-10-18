Thomas Jones Says Tom Brady's Meltdown Not An Issue, Part Of Football

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tom Brady lost it on the sidelines during the Bucs' loss to the Steelers Sunday afternoon ... and while the moment went viral, it's much ado about nothing, according to 12-year NFL vet and Pro Bowler, Thomas Jones.

"It happens with everybody. Football is a very emotional game, very emotional game, and if you're not playing with emotion, then you shouldn't be out there, because that means you probably don't want to win," 44-year-old Jones told Babcock when he joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1).

"That happens all the time. I know when people see it on TV and when they get clips of it, sometimes it's out of context, that's the nature of the game. That's the nature of the emotions of the game. That's definitely not Tom Brady's first time and definitely not his last time."

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022 @NFLonFOX

Of course, Brady ripped into his offensive line late in the 2nd quarter of Tampa Bay's game against Pittsburgh ... when the Bucs were down 10-6.

TB ultimately lost 20-18. Brady threw for 243 yards and 1 TD. The Bucs are now 3-3 ... and are tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South.

There's much more.

Play video content TMZSports.com

After 12 seasons in the NFL, Jones -- who rushed for 10,591 yards and scored 68 rushing touchdowns -- has been a major force in Hollywood (he's got a bunch of credits to his name, including a role in Straight Outta Compton).

Now, Thomas is Executive Producing a new project called "Life After" ... which follows 12 retired NFL players as they navigate life following professional football.

Jones will also be featured on the series ... which premieres Tuesday (today) on Prime Video. In addition to Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Spice Adams, Andrew Hawkins and Myron Rolle, amongst others, will be a part of the show.

"We just dig into some of the struggles of the lives of guys once they retire. I think a lot of people have this idea that once NFL players retire, they all have millions of dollars, they go to some deserted island and they're eating grapes and their feet are propped up. That's just not the reality for a lot of guys," Jones says.

Thomas says many retired players struggle to find purpose in life after football.