Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke, But Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' At School

Paolo Banchero says being the BMOC at Duke actually ain't all that ... explaining this week that sometimes he felt like a straight-up "zoo animal" at the school.

The #1 overall pick broke down what life was like as a Blue Devil superstar to R.J. Hampton on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast" ... and he said, at times, people treated him weirdly on the Durham campus.

Don't get it twisted -- he said he LOVED being a member of the team and a student at the university ... but things did get awkward from time to time.

The new Orlando Magic wing said people would whisper behind his back, stare at him ... and take sneaky videos of him.

"Sometimes it'd feel like you was, like, a zoo animal or something, bro," the 19-year-old said. "They would like, on God, in class, you would see them over there whispering about you. Like, staring at you."

Banchero even said students would bring their entire families to his dorm room -- just to get a peek at the basketball standout.

"I open my door and it's a mom, dad, their daughter who goes to Duke and, like, they're little brother," Banchero recalled. "And, I'm just like, 'Damn.'"

Banchero spent only one season at Duke in 2021 before he was selected in this year's NBA draft. And, he did say ultimately he had fun on the ride.