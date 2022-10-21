Amanda Bynes Back with Ex-Fiancé Paul Michael, Romantic But Not Engaged

Amanda Bynes and her ex-fiancé Paul Michael are giving it another shot -- they've reunited, but this time they're taking it slow, 'cause no one's talking about walking down the aisle.

Sources close to the off-and-on-again couple tell TMZ ... Amanda and Paul are dating after breaking up and calling off their engagement in the summer ... and they're even living together again at Amanda's L.A. home.

They called it quits in July, but we're told the breakup only lasted about 2 weeks. By early August they were back at it and dating again.

Amanda posted a pic Saturday showing her holding a guy's hand. We've confirmed that was Paul in the photo ... so, the post was a not-so-subtle hint they might be back together, and that is the case. 💯

Our sources say Paul and Amanda, who've been hot and cold for 3 years, have broken up a few times but always seem to work things out and get back together.