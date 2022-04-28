Amanda Bynes' Fiance Calls Police After She Accuses Him Of Crack Use

After She Accuses Him of using Crack

Amanda Bynes' fiance called police early Thursday morning after she accused him of doing crack cocaine ... LAPD sources tell TMZ.

Police arrived at their home at 2:30 AM after Paul Michael told the dispatcher he and Amanda were embroiled in a verbal dispute. Paul told cops Amanda had been taking his Adderall and was out of control. He said she kicked him out of the house, but he stayed until cops came.

Amanda went on Instagram early Thursday and said, "Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed".

She wasn't done ... “His behavior’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

She ended by saying she allegedly “found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine. He’s been using for the past six months,” she claimed. “He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house.”

We reached out to Bynes' lawyer, but so far no response.

As for Michael ... he went on Insta as well, saying he didn't know “what the f–k she’s talking about.”

They seemed to be getting along earlier in the day, but obviously, something happened that triggered both of them.