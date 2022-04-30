Amanda Bynes Clarifies Crack, Porn Comments ... About Fiance Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes has tried to clarify what happened that caused 2 911 calls to her home a few days ago -- when she accused her fiance, Paul Michael, of using crack and doing other things -- but her clarification is alarming.

Amanda jumped on Instagram late Friday night and wrote, "To clarify: I said what I said about Paul relapsing because he did. I don't know when he got clean and because of the disturbing porn he was watching, I assumed he must be on drugs now. Also Paul did vandalize his mom's home 2 weeks ago."

She wasn't done ... "His brother Mark called the cops on him but Paul left before they got there. When I saw the mom and son porn on Paul’s phone, I got upset and kicked him out. When he left I was worried he would vandalize my home because he still had the keys. That's why I called the police."

And, then there's this ... "At any rate, I shouldn't have said he's currently using, because he's been sober for 2 weeks. Also, he told me he searched milfs and the other content auto filled the search engine."

The couple reconciled the morning after cops came to their house, but, as we reported, friends and family are alarmed and worried Paul has anger issues that make for an unhealthy living situation. We've spoke to people who say Paul flies off the handle way too much.