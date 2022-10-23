Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City

Play video content TMZ.com

Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!

DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.

In addition to the booming talent of NLE Choppa, Duke Deuce, Key Glock and Big30 ... adjacent to legacy acts such as Three 6 Mafia, Yo Gotti and 8Ball & MJG -- Drumma is confident saying Memphis has ended Atlanta's nearly 3-decade reign as hip hop's top hub!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

DB recalls having to migrate to Atlanta to shop his beats ... citing infighting within Memphis as the primary reason.

He credits Three 6's Gangsta Boo for spreading his name around town ... eventually getting on the radar of Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast, Pastor Troy and Jeezy.