Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go Country While Shopping

J Lo & Ben Affleck Someone's Getting the Boot!!! Go Wild Western Shopping

10/23/2022 8:23 AM PT
Happy couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen shopping in West Hollywood at Boot Star
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's newlywed bliss is showing again -- this time on a family shopping trip that's gonna leave the city slickers looking real country and western.

GIDDY UP
The couple hit the Sunset Strip Saturday, laser-focused on one item ... cowboy boots.

Jen's kiddo Emme was with Bennifer when they strolled into Boot Star -- pretty obvious what they sell -- and she was first in the group to get fitted for a red pair o' s**t kickers and matching shirt.

Ben was trying on a few different cowboy hats, which has us thinking a group costume might be in the works for the Afflecks' new blended family.

It is their first Halloween as Mr. and Mrs., so we wouldn't be surprised.

J Lo and Ben are a little more than 3 months into their marriage, and it shows -- the shopping spree included plenty of smiles and PDA.

Newlyweds ... can't live with 'em.

