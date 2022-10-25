Celebrities Do Halloween Costumes With Their Family, Killer Group Shots

Celebrities usually like to hit up the club on Halloween wearing a costume that's too hot to handle ... but some take a different approach -- makin' the spooky season a family affair!!!

Ryan Lochte, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Jonas and more have teamed up with the rest of their fam in the past to pull off some killer group costume choices ... needless to say, they go ALL out.

"Saved by the Bell" actress Tiffani Thiessen sparked some magic with her husband Brady and their 2 kids ... dressing up as some beloved 'Harry Potter' characters.

Model Arianny Celeste struck a pose with her family ... going to infinity and beyond by dressing up as Buzz, Woody, and one of the Little Green Men from 'Toy Story.'