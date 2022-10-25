Teen Shot in McDonald's Parking Lot By Cop Now Battling Pneumonia in Hospital

Play video content 10/2/22

The 17-year-old teen shot by a cop in a McDonald's parking lot must now face another health battle, he's fighting pneumonia in the hospital.

Erik Cantu's family spoke out for the first time Tuesday, revealing he's got a ton of staples and tubes in his body. There's also a delicate balancing act between Cantu's medication and a breathing machine to keep him alive.

Play video content WOAI

To make things worse, Cantu's dad, Erik Sr., says the teen is waking up with flashbacks -- raising his hands in the air and moving his foot like he's pushing a car pedal.

Erik's mom, Victoria, says there was a bullet by his heart -- and he was also shot in the stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver, bicep and forearm.

Play video content WOAI

As we've reported, Cantu was shot multiple times by police officer James Brennand while he was eating a burger in the parking lot of a McDonald's. Brennand was responding to the restaurant on an unrelated call.

Brennand was fired by the police department and is facing two felony charges of aggravated assault by a public official.