SZA Teases Music Comeback, 'Shirt' Video Co-Starring LaKeith Stanfield

SZA is sitting on 100 unreleased songs and it's apparently time to part with one of them ... the Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist just announced "Shirt," a mini-movie co-starring LaKeith Stanfield.

The preview clip is pretty wild ... SZA and the "Atlanta" actor are eating in a sketchy diner, seemingly discussing the laws of physics when the man sitting with them makes the fatal mistake of interrupting their conversation ... and gets his brains blown out over his plate of bacon and eggs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

'Tis the season for gruesome content, and SZA's timing should be music to her fans' ears -- they've been patiently waiting since her 2017 debut album "Ctrl" infiltrated the space.

"Ctrl" went on to go multi-platinum and recently made Billboard Chart history ... applying heavy pressure for the sophomore release whenever it decides to drop.

Now this is wild af … thank y’all and thank GOD 🤍 🥹 https://t.co/a2Co2zPosr — SZA (@sza) October 24, 2022 @sza

TMZ Hip Hop ran into SZA recently ... she told us about the whopping 100 songs she's been collecting in her studio, and hinted she was firing off something soon.

Play video content TMZ.com