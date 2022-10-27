Matt Barnes Against Transgender Women Playing In WNBA
10/27/2022 12:02 PM PT
Matt Barnes says he's in full support of the transgender community ... but when it comes to trans athletes competing in sports, he believes "Whatever you're born, I feel like you should play in that space."
Barnes made his thoughts on the controversial topic crystal clear in an interview with VladTV ... where he was asked about the potential of trans athletes competing in the WNBA.
"I don't like that," Barnes said.
"If you're born a woman, you should play women's sports. If you're born a man, you should play men's sports. I think the sports thing is a little different."
Barnes made sure to note he is "pro-make your choice" ... but when it comes to sports, it's a completely different situation.
Swimmer Lia Thomas Says Trans Athletes Are 'Not A Threat' To Women's Sport
Barnes referred to Lia Thomas, the transgender NCAA swimming champion, whose accomplishments were questioned because she was born a male and started hormone therapy in 2019.
Lia faced backlash from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Caitlyn Jenner ... who both felt Thomas' success resulted from an unfair advantage.
Barnes echoed similar sentiments ... saying "it's a line that shouldn't be crossed."