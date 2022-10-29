'Why Don't We' Daniel Seavey's Obsessed Fan Agrees To 2-Year Restraining Order

Play video content 7/27/22 TMZ.com

'Why Don't We' band member Daniel Seavey is pretty much on the same page with his obsessed fan ... whom cops said broke into his home months ago ... because she's agreed to a 2-year extension of his TRO stopping her from coming near the singer.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the trespasser -- Amira Eissa -- gave her signoff Friday for the extension. The order's now set to expire in October 2024.

As we reported, Daniel's order requires her to remain 100 yards from him and his home ... this coming after the 23-year-old snuck into his house through an open window last July and stayed the night ... sleeping in his bed and wearing his clothes.

She repeatedly showed up at his gym before the incident, according to Daniel's legal docs ... and it seems Daniel thought it was a big enough problem to seek help from the courts.