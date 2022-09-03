'Why Don't We' Band Member Daniel Seavey Fan Charged With Trespassing

Play video content TMZ.com

The woman who cops say broke into 'Why Don't We' band member Daniel Seavey's home and slept in his bed might have a jail bunk in her future ... she's facing criminal charges.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the L.A. City Attorney charged a 23-year-old woman named Amira Eissa with two counts of trespassing.

TMZ broke the story ... police say the woman broke into Daniel's L.A. home back in July. Surveillance footage shows the woman pacing outside his front door holding flowers and then climbing through a window.

Daniel's camp claims the woman rummaged through his closet once she was inside, putting on some of his clothes before climbing into his bed and falling asleep.

Surveillance footage from inside the home shows the woman -- in one of Daniel's hoodies -- digging through his cabinets the following morning, listening to "Can I Get It" by Adele.

The woman ended up leaving Daniel's place in handcuffs ... and she was placed on a temporary psych hold.

She's since been released, and Daniel ended up getting court-ordered protection from her, claiming she repeatedly showed up at his gym.

