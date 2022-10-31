Robert Kraft Sponsors 'Stand Up To Jewish Hate' Ad ... During NFL Games

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sponsored an ad Sunday ... asking people watching NFL games to "stand up to Jewish hate" in the wake of Kanye West's antisemitic comments.

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (TFCA) released the 30-second ad during the first quarter of the Patriots-Jets game ... "calling attention to the concerning rise of antisemitism."

The org. -- which Kraft founded intending to forge positive relationships with Jews and non-Jews -- expressed in the commercial that they need more people to condemn antisemitism.

"With the recent rise in conversations about antisemitism on social media, FCAS launched #StandUpToJewishHate, encouraging Jews and non-Jews alike to speak out against hatred and stand with the Jewish community," the org.'s website read.

The timing of Kraft's ad was strategic ... and comes as Kanye continues to face backlash over the antisemitic remarks he's repeatedly made in interviews.

Kanye has seen several high-profile companies part ways with him -- such as Adidas and Balenciaga. Pro athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown also left his sports agency.

Ye isn't the only celeb who's found himself in hot water -- over the weekend, Kyrie Irving was involved in a heated spat with a reporter about a controversial movie he shared on Twitter.

Irving tweeted a link to a film on Amazon called ... "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which claims to expose who the real "chosen people of God" are.

Nets owner Joe Tsai publicly criticized the Nets' superstar point guard ... and condemned him for promoting the movie on his platform.

I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.