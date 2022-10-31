Wild Fight Breaks Out During Ole Miss vs. LSU Women's Soccer Match

All hell broke loose during Ole Miss and LSU's women's soccer match on Sunday ... with players throwing punches before getting ejected.

The madness unfolded during the second overtime of the close match ... when LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis were trying to gain possession of the ball ... and Gordon took issue with Davis grabbing her by the waist in defense.

That's when fists started to fly -- Gordon and Davis threw a series of punches at one another, with some shots appearing to connect with their intended target.

A wild fight broke out in the Ole Miss-LSU women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round match. Three players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/q07yHhdjr2 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 30, 2022 @thecomeback

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end -- LSU player Rammie Noel sprinted across the pitch to insert herself into the fracas ... seemingly dragging Davis down to the ground by her hair.

Coaches were able to restore some semblance of order ... but Gordon, Davis, and Noel all received red cards and were ejected from the match for their actions.

Cameras showed a visibly upset Gordon crying as she exited the field ... while being consoled by what appears to be an LSU staffer.