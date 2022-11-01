17-Year-Old Star California H.S. Football Player Richard Reed Shot And Killed

Richard Reed -- a star high school football player in California -- was tragically killed in a fatal shooting over the weekend. He was only 17.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says deputies were dispatched to La Mesa Road and Jade Road in Victorville (85 miles northeast of Los Angeles) around 11 PM on Oct. 30.

They found a male with a gunshot wound lying on the street ... and sadly, the EMTs pronounced him dead on their arrival.

SBSD identified the victim as Reed, a standout football player from Silverado High School ... and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Richard Reed turns a dropped punt into a big gain, giving Silverado first and goal from the two. pic.twitter.com/rs8JHBJlhx — Jason Reed (@EatYourReedies) September 17, 2022 @EatYourReedies

Reed was a versatile star ... playing offense, defense and special teams for the Silverado Hawks.

According to Max Preps, Reed had 269 rushing yards, 5 total touchdowns in 10 games this season ... adding 72 total tackles and 2.5 sacks on the defensive side.

He was named the All-Desert Sky League Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

The Silverado H.S. principal says the Hawks football team is completely devastated over Reed's murder.

"Many of the players are still in shock, and when we heard the news today, football was the furthest thing from our minds," Principal Heather Conkle said ... adding the team is "unified" and will play their playoff game on Friday in his honor.