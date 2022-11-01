Youth Football Team Gifted $45K In Rare Sneakers, Trick Or Treat?!

Hold the Almond Joys ... the Crenshaw Cougars youth football team got something wayyy better than fun-size candy bars this Halloween -- the kids were treated to nearly $45,000 worth of rare kicks like Jordans and Off-Whites!!

33 players, all 10 years old and younger, received brand new sneakers from Cool Kicks ... courtesy of their coach Big U, a community leader who runs Developing Options ... a non-profit aimed at keeping young kids off the streets.

And, we're not just talking about your standard pair of athletic shoes.

The sneakers cost anywhere from several hundred to over three thousand dollars(!!!) ... and included several Jordan 1 x Travis Scott, Brooklyn Off-White Air Force 1's, and many other incredibly rare pairs. The bill cost an astonishing $44,697.90.

To make the "Trunk or Treat" event a reality, U teamed up with Jas Mathur ... who along with pal Jona Rechnitz, helped hand out the sneakers at Crenshaw H.S.

The kids also got candy and an up-close look at some really cool cars ... courtesy of Hood Muscle Cars (HMC) car club. Many of the cars were decked out in spooky Halloween decorations ... complete with skulls, spiderwebs, and gravestones.