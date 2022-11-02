Akademiks Rips Black, Street Culture After Takeoff's Death

Play video content King Akademiks

DJ Akademiks is calling out anyone defending today's hip hop culture -- on the heels of Takeoff's slaying -- because he says the culture's adopted too many street ethos.

Ak went live on Twitch for over 3 hours Wednesday morning ... going over key facts in the Houston case, identifying people on the scene and venting his overall frustration with the culture.

He grew particularly emotional when folks in his chat floated the idea the streets might retaliate against him for his "research" into the killing. That set him OFF ... Ak screamed at the top of his lungs against what he feels hip hop culture has become.

Ak cited controversial blogger Charleston White ... agreeing that criminality in hip hop culture needed to be flushed and most rappers are doing dumb things with their spare time.

A particularly chilling moment on the broadcast came when Ak was connecting dots to the armed man police call a "person of interest' -- matching his clothing to an entourage member who had been hanging with Quavo and Jas Prince hours before they arrived at the bowling alley that night.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... new video we obtained shows a man with his hand on a gun in his pocket mere seconds before the shooting started.

The hypocrites continued to grow under Ak's skin as he continued to call them out for "cosplaying as street n*****."

He used incarcerated rappers YNW Melly, Kay Flock and Tay-K as examples ... citing fans' who wish for their freedom in spite of their looming murder charges and further railed against the fusion of Black culture and criminality.