Offset Changes Instagram Avatar to Takeoff Photo After His Death

Offset has yet to speak out about the loss of his Migos brother Takeoff ... but the rapper is paying tribute to his friend and family member through his social media profile.

Offset's Instagram page changed avatars Wednesday morning -- it now shows a picture of Takeoff smiling for the camera with a heart emoji.

Clearly, Offset's still reeling from Tuesday's fatal shooting ... although the artist hasn't joined the flood of friends and fans in posting about the loss of Takeoff.

Play video content 11/1/22 TMZ.com

As we reported, Takeoff was with fellow Migos member, Quavo, around 2:30 AM Tuesday -- Quavo was in a heated discussion with an unknown group of guys before someone in the crowd opened fire.

Play video content 11/1/22 TMZ.com

TMZ obtained this video -- a new angle of what went down only seconds prior to the gunfire -- and you can see a man dressed in black, with a handgun in his right hip pocket.